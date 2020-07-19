Continuing his streak of ramped-up activity, which includes his Yeezy Gap partnership, a Kids See Ghost animated show, a presidential campaign, and recent single “Wash Us In The Blood,” Kanye West returned with a new announcement for fans late Saturday night. Set to arrive next week, July 24, West apparently announced his upcoming Donda album in a tweet, which was quickly deleted, even revealing a handwritten tracklist.

According to the handwritten tracklist, Donda will come attached with 20 songs including “Wash Us In The Blood” and “New Body.” The latter track was previously leaked to fans and features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Soon becoming a fan favorite among fans of Minaj and others thanks to TikTok, they quickly called for its release, requests that Nicki told fans to pester Kim Kardashian for in order to receive it.

The album announcement also comes after West shared a preview of its title track on Twitter on his late mother’s birthday. The track begins with his mother reading lyrics from KRS-One’s “Sound Of Da Police” and samples The Clark Sisters’ 1980 song “They Were Overcome By The Word.” No official release date for Donda has been revealed, and Kanye’s last album was plagued by release delays and claims that didn’t come true. It’s also not confirmed that the tracklist is what most assume it is, but it seems increasingly clear that more Kanye is on the way.