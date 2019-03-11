Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Karen O and Danger Mouse‘s collaborative album Lux Prima is out this Friday, but the duo have shared one last new single ahead of the record’s release. Following the sprawling, ambitious title track and groovy “Woman,” new single “Turn The Light” is a funky rock song with a delicious bass line. Karen O’s dreamy vocals send the song to another plane, and Danger Mouse’s production deserves your best headphones.

Premiering the song on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, the duo shared the inspiration behind their sound on the album. Both musicians share an appreciation for ’90s R&B, which they channeled on Lux Prima. They said “Turn The Light” has a similar “feel” to the music of Mary J. Blige, but if it’s got the feel of MJB, it’s got the sound of ’70s disco.

Following the album’s release, Karen O and Danger Mouse will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 18 for a special performance directed by Spike Jonze. Karen O has collaborated with Jonze before — O’s “Moon Song” for the Her soundtrack was nominated for an Academy Award a few years ago.

Lux Prima is out March 15 via BMG. Pre-order it here, and listen to “Turn The Light” above.