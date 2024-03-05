On March 1, Nicki Minaj kicked off her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Although the intense performance run features special guest Monica, the opening slot remains unfilled. Back in February, the “Beep Beep” rapper began to gauge her fan base to see who they felt would be a good fit.

Through a live stream, Minaj finally landed on “the busiest man in show business,” Katt Williams. During the broadcast, she urged her fans to relay her invitation. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams,” she said. “Ask him what would be his price to be a part of the ‘Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour?””

Well, Williams has finally responded to Minaj. On March 3, as part of his Dark Matter Tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, he made a hilarious joke about the potential business venture. “Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour, and she told so many people a million people hit my phone at the same time,” he said. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down!”

Katt Williams addresses Nicki Minaj inviting him on her World Tour: Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people a million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down!” pic.twitter.com/6ubXNNGj0L — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) March 4, 2024

Although Williams’ reply wasn’t exactly a proper yes or no, it was enough to hype ticketholders up online. There are still several dozen dates left on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, but perhaps Williams would be down to join after he wraps up his contractual duties.