There are a number of artists who are open about their marijuana use, among them Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus. Another used to be Kehlani. In a recent TikTok video, the singer opened up about her past experience with the drug after a fan asked about it. She also explained why she decided to stop smoking it.

“I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective,” she said. “People think I’m s*itting on weed, I’m not. I loved weed when I was involved with it. It’s a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don’t think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it.”

She addded, “It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day … I stopped to regulate my body and myself… I got to a point where I couldn’t eat, sleep or be at a social gathering. I couldn’t kick it without smoking weed and I just didn’t want it to have that hold on my life anymore … And also my throat and lungs were tired of me.”

While marijuana was not a good fit for her, Kehlani doesn’t knock those who enjoy a puff or two. “I’m not judging the weed smokers!” she said. “Get it, girl.”

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.