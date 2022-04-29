Today is a major day for Kehlani, as it marks the release of her third album, Blue Water Road. To mark the occasion, she released a video for “Everything,” a smooth and tranquil tune that sees Kehlani infatuated with a well-rounded special someone.

“Everything” is a solo cut, but the new album sees Kehlani collaborating with Justin Bieber, Blxst, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat, as well as getting songwriting contributions from Anthony Clemons Jr., Ravyn Lenae, and Jacob Collier.

Kehlani previously said of the new album, “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Meanwhile, Kehlani is fresh off throwing shade at Noel Gallagher, who recently called Harry Styles’ music “worthless” and claimed he doesn’t actually write his own songs. Kehlani has since responded, “That person — whoever that is — can kiss my ass.”

Watch the “Everything” video above.

Blue Water Road is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

