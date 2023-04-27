Kendrick Lamar‘s latest record Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was a massive hit last year. It earned the most first-day streams for a 2022 album on Apple Music. He brought the songs to life on the Big Steppers Tour, and it looks like that did well, too.

According to Hypebeast, the tour was the highest-grossing rap tour in history, generating over $100 million and selling a total of 929,000 tickets for 73 shows and earning $110.9 million. It ran through the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It featured Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as supporting acts.

Last year, the “Humble” performer also sold the most vinyl of any hip-hop artist in 2022. However, it was actually not for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Instead, it was the 10th-anniversary reissue of Good Kid, MAAD City, his critically-acclaimed 2012 debut. It also became the first hip-hop record to spend 10 years on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

If you didn’t catch Lamar on the Big Steppers Tour, he’ll be playing a bunch of festivals this year that will definitely be worth catching. He’ll be headlining the major stages at Outside Lands alongside Foo Fighters and Odesza, Life Is Beautiful with The Killers and The 1975, and Lollapalooza next to Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers.