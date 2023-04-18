Coachella just kicked off over the weekend, and festival season is in full force for 2023. It’s only getting bigger and better. All Things Go Festival announced their stacked roster just this morning. But Outside Lands’ previously announced lineup remains one of the most impressive so far, with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza.

Celebrating its 15 years, Outside Lands takes place from August 11 to August 13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. Today, Outside Lands released its daily lineup for the 2023 festival and it features other exciting performers that include Lana Del Rey, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, JID, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Beabadoobee, Willow, Soccer Mommy, Holly Humberstone, Grace Ives Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Alvvays, Daniel Avery, TOPS, Wednesday, Sour Widows, Interpol, Alex G, Claptone, Crumb, Samia, Yaya Bey, Nation Of Language, and more.

Lamar is a frequent festival headliner this year. The “Humble” performer is also hitting the big stage at Life Is Beautiful alongside The Killers and Odesza, Lollapalooza with Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rolling Loud Germany next to WizKid and Travis Scott.

Single day tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

You can view the daily lineup for Outside Lands 2023 above.

