If Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case has taught hip-hop heads anything, it’s that rap lyrics are under attack. While this isn’t new, now rappers could end up behind bars for their exaggerated accounts on wax (pending Rap Act be damned). Younger acts are taking notice. Although Kenny Mason’s tracks won’t change, his visuals certainly will.

For his song “Easy Dub,” which features Baby Drill from Mason’s latest album, 9, he took a few creative liberties with its official visualizer. Teaming up with director Michael Janey and VFX artist Liam Archibald, Mason puts a gritty spin on the beloved video game series The Sims.

As Mason raps: “N****s is hatin’, that’s part of the growth / Ain’t no complainin’, that’s part of the oath / No, we don’t know where your pack went / Ain’t no arrangement as far as I know / We ain’t gon’ play with this sh*t / I got the power to stay in this b*tch / I got a powerful K in the whip,” his animated mascot carries out the goon-like behaviors outlined in the bars.

The visualizer follows the fictional avatars of Mason and Drill on their wild ridged night. Well, that’s one way to circumvent YouTube’s community guidelines.

Watch Kenny Mason’s official visualizer for “Easy Dub” featuring Baby Drill above.

9 is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.

