The Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On The Basis Of Sex is set to hit theaters on Christmas. For the movie, Kesha wrote an original song called “Here Comes The Change,” which was released in September. Today, she appeared on Ellen and performed the song in its television debut. Accompanied by a white-clad backing band and with a harmonica in hand, Kesha sang that rootsy ballad, really belting it out on the song’s anthemic chorus.

Kesha previously said of the song upon its release:

“When I was first approached to write a song for the movie, I thought I was the wrong person for the job. For me, songwriting is such a personal process and it is almost always inspired by things I’ve experienced in my own life. […] But after seeing [On the Basis Of Sex], I was inspired. It was amazing to see Ginsburg’s story of leading a campaign that successfully changed laws that discriminated against Americans purely on the basis of their sex, as the film title suggests. In watching the film I was struck by how much Ginsburg was able to accomplish in her life, and at the same time, how much more there is to do in the fight for equality for all people. It reminded me of — and strengthened — my belief that any single person can make lasting change, starting with one small action. I wanted to do what I could to pay tribute to Ginsburg, who has spent a lifetime fighting tirelessly for equality, with no signs of slowing down. I wanted to make my voice heard, too.”

Aside from this song, Kesha hasn’t released much new music in 2018, following her 2017 record Rainbow. This year, though, she did contribute a rendition of “I Need A Woman To Love” to a collection of songs reimagined with themes of same-sex marriage.

Watch Kesha perform “Here Comes The Change” above.