Kevin Gates confirms that his second album I’m Him will be out before month’s end. Tuesday, Gates posted the album’s artwork on Instagram, with “New Album Coming Sept. 27th.” underneath.

Gates ramped up I’m Him‘s rollout in July when he announced that he would be headlining his “I’m Him” North American tour. The two-month tour starts on October 12 in Chicago, Illinois and will end on November 30 in Seattle, Washington. Before the tour announcement, Gates released two singles to promote the album. Gates released “Push It’ in June and “Facts” in July days before his tour announcement. I’m Him will be released via Bread Winners Association.

Gates’ debut solo album Islah was released in 2016 via Atlantic. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. However, in May, Gates surprised fans with his Only The Generals Gon Understand EP. Since his release from prison in January of 2018, it appears Gates is making the best music of his life, a theory that’ll be tested with the release of I’m Him

You can watch the video for Gates’ second single “Facts” in the clip above, and pre-order I’m Him here.

You can purchase tickets to the “I’m Him” tour here.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.