For quite some time now, Kid Cudi has been a very open person when it comes to his mental health. Last summer, he shared an honest message about his well-being through an Instagram post. “Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” the post read. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great.” Cudi has made it a point to do whatever he can to keep his spirits up, and in his latest attempt to do so, Cudi announced that he’s stepping away from social media.

Im turnin off all comments on IG for all posts. And im thinkin about gettin off IG all together honestly. Think ima just keep my twitter. And im only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 19, 2022

Theres a lot of love out there for me which is why i got back on socials, but some of the shit I see, the trolls, I dont need to see that shit. For my mental. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 19, 2022

So I think that pic is my last post. From here on out ima have my team make posts. I love yall. This was fun. Until it wasnt. ✌🏾💖 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 19, 2022

And no im not in a bad mood or in a fucked up place im actually very happy!! 🥰🙏🏾 In order to maintain that, im steppin away. I like being a mystery anyway. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 19, 2022

