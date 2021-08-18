Kid Cudi Is The Latest Rapper In Need Of A Professional Blunt Roller

Kid Cudi is looking to make his experience with marijuana a bit less laborious. The rapper sent out a tweet earlier this week calling for a specific kind of help. “I need a professional blunt roller in LA,” he wrote. “Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume. Serious inquires only!!”

I need a professional blunt roller in LA. Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume. Serious inquires only!! 🥰✌🏾❤️ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) August 15, 2021

The rapper’s appreciation for marijuana goes as far back as 2010, with his sophomore album, Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager. It was filled with songs that referenced weed, including a pair of tracks titled “Marijuana” and “Ashin’ Kusher.” The role of the professional blunt roller is one that could amount to a big payoff for a lucky individual. While it might not be the $5,000 per day, the amount Quavo pays his assistant, it probably wouldn’t be shabby either.

Cudi is not the first rapper to seek a professional blunt roller. Two years ago, Snoop Dogg revealed that he hired one to work for him at the time. “That motherf*cker is like Lurch from the Addams Family: ‘You rang?’” Snoop said about the blunt roller. “That’s his J-O-B — his occupation,” he added. “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” That same year, Waka Flocka Flame shared that he was offering $50,000 for a professional blunt roller of his own.