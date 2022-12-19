Kid Cudi Teases Not Just One, But Two New Songs With The Incarcerated Young Thug

Young Thug might be locked up for the time being, but that won’t prevent him from putting out more new music in the near future. Kid Cudi, fresh off the release of Entergalactic, teased a couple of collaborations he’d recorded with the Atlanta trap rap veteran in 2021. “I got 2 songs w Thug I did last year,” he wrote. “1 of them goin on the new album the other he’ll use. These songs are fuckin INSANE. Im tellin u. U have no idea.”

I got 2 songs w Thug I did last year. 1 of them goin on the new album the other he'll use. These songs are fuckin INSANE. Im tellin u. U have no idea — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 17, 2022

Despite saying he was planning to retire from music earlier this year, Cudi has been tweeting about recording a new album for the past few weeks. He revealed his plans on Twitter at the beginning of December after tweeting about making “6 new songs in 3 days” at the end of November. “11 songs in 5 days,” he wrote. “My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14.”

Made 6 new songs in 3 days — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 1, 2022

11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶‍🌫️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 2, 2022

Young Thug, meanwhile, was recently in court ahead of his upcoming trial on racketeering charges when a supporter apparently hijacked the Zoom stream by which the attorneys were remotely attending to advocate for his freedom by appearing stark naked. Thug faces a litany of charges including illegal weapons possession and street racing as the Fulton County District Attorney alleges Thug’s leadership of a hybrid street gang operating under the guise of a record label.

