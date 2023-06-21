Earlier this year, Ice Spice and one of her biggest fans, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, linked up and filmed a series of TikTok videos. One in particular raised eyebrows, as it featured the 9-year-old mouthing along to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” specifically the line, “Sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like / Bet he blowin’ her back / Thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that it’s fat.”

The clip was later removed from TikTok and now Kardashian has spoken more about making the decision to delete it.

In a new interview, she told Time, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down.’ I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

After the video was shared, an older clip of Kanye resurfaced, in which he spoke about his frustrations with North spending time on TikTok and how he didn’t want her to be “used” by the social video platform.

