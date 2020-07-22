After Kanye West made a series of concerning statements, first at a “campaign rally” in South Carolina where he also announced a new album, then in a pair of Twitter rants, his wife Kim Kardashian has issued a statement on his behavior via Instagram. Kardashian says she felt she should comment because of the stigmas against people with mental health disorders. While reminding readers that “Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she also pointed out, “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she explained. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” She went on to explain that while she understands why Kanye receives scrutiny and backlash for his actions, she wants observers to realize that his “words sometimes do not align with his intentions.” You can read the full statement below.

I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.

Meanwhile, Kanye was recently visited by Dave Chappelle, prompting fans to resurface a clip of Chappelle sharing similar sentiments about mental health.