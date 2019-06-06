Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If it feels like Kim Petras’ name has come up a lot lately, that’s because she has shared an absolute bevy of singles so far this year. In May alone, she released “All I Do Is Cry,” “Sweet Spot,” “Blow It All,” “Got My Number,” and “Do Me.” Now she’s apparently looking to be just as productive in June, as she has shared yet another new song, “Clarity.” It’s a great tune for folks who don’t have a lot of time to spare: It clocks in at two minutes, but even within that short time frame, it still establishes itself as a catchy pop banger.

Petras hasn’t formally announced a new album yet, but last year, she said she’s ready and thrilled about her debut record: “I feel excited; I have hundreds of songs — I can’t wait to drop this first record. I have this album ready to go, and I love it. The album is a lot about the way I thought LA was going to be when I was a kid, and how it’s super glamorized; then moving here and the reality of it.” She added that she wants the record to make people feel “like how I felt when I ran home from school to watch Britney Spears music videos. That’s what I want to achieve. I want it to be a party and for everyone to have the best time.”

She also said previously that she will release a follow-up to her Halloween-themed EP Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1 on October 1, 2019, with Vol. 2 coming out exactly a year after the release of Vol. 1.

Listen to “Clarity” above.