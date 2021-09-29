Kodak Black Was Ordered To Attend Rehab After Failing A Drug Test

Kodak Black is headed to rehab, according to TMZ. The Pompano Beach, Florida rapper reportedly violated the terms of his supervised release by failing a drug test and was consequently ordered to attend a 90-day residential treatment program. Kodak was serving a 46-month sentence for lying on an application to buy a gun but was pardoned by Donald Trump early this year along with Lil Wayne, who was facing gun charges of his own. TMZ also reports that Kodak is already checked into the program. Here’s hoping he gets the help he needs.

Unfortunately, Koday Black doesn’t have the greatest record with treatment. Back in 2017, it was reported that he burped his way out of anger management sessions. His counselor at the time found him to be disturbing group therapy and asked him to leave, eventually resorting to threats to call 911.

Although Kodak did receive a pardon on his gun charges, he pled guilty to sexually assaulting a minor from an alleged 2016 incident involving a teenaged fan at Comfort Inn in South Carolina. He was sentenced to probation for 18 months against a suspended 10-year sentence, as well as agreeing to undergo counseling.

