Last month, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges in Florida after police said they found 31 oxycodone pills in his Dodge Durango after pulling him over for his illegal window tinting. Kodak was put on house arrest for violating his probation, but his lawyer claims that the pills police found were indeed prescribed to the rapper for pain from a string of unfortunate incidents for him.

Now, his lawyer is asking the court to push police to return the rapper’s confiscated SUV and $74,960 in cash, which was seized during the arrest, according to TMZ. Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, filed a motion, saying that he’s already given the police the prescriptions, so there is no reason for them to hold the vehicle or the cash. Kodak also railed against the arrest on Twitter, writing in a now-deleted series of tweets:

This Sh*t bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired , that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane. Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this sh*t ! I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows. This a self inflicted wound that coulda been prevented ! My people posta made sure my tags stay up and my tints Just right but @ da same time I should have a pass to drive with tints due to my status AT LEAST !!! I show all this love round here just to get slapped in the face.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.