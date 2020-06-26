Last month marked two years since Kyle shared his debut album Light Of Mine. The release arrived after years of mixtapes, released under an array of monickers, the first one dating back to 2009. Fast-forward well over a decade and the California-bred artist is putting the finishing touches on his sophomore album, See You When I’m Famous. And after a few singles and a few delays, Kyle has revealed its release date.

The musician took to Instagram, posting a picture of the album’s artwork, which boasts a yearbook picture from his high school days edited to include a pair of iced-out Gamecube chains, as well as a pair from his high school graduation. Alongside it he revealed that See You When I’m Famous would arrive July 17, leaving about three weeks until the fans will be able to listen to his latest opus.

It was just last month that Kyle revealed that he originally planned to delay the album until the coronavirus pandemic ended, as he intended for it to be “enjoyed outside in the sun in the company of friends.” However, after rethinking his decision, he realized his goal for fans should have been to “make you happy when times are tough.” Soon after, he released his “What It Is” single, which was followed by the Hit-Boy-produced “Bouncin.”

Check out the cover for See You When I’m Famous above.

See You When I’m Famous is out 07/17 via Atlantic.

