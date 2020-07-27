LeBron James Co-Signs Logic’s Final Album: ‘Hate To See You Go Bro’

Over the weekend, Logic released what is ostensibly his final album as a rapper, No Pressure, and it appears to receiving plenty of love as an appropriate swan song for the oft-misunderstood rapper. While the fan chatter is generally positive, one co-sign is sure to draw more attention to the project. LeBron James, whose stamp of approval has helped launch viral stars into the spotlight and landed him an executive production credit on 2 Chainz’s last album, is apparently loving Logic’s curtain call.

The NBA superstar, who is currently living it up in the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando ahead of the league’s impending resumption, posted a screenshot of his Apple Music play screen to his Instagram Story while we was listening to track 13, “Heard Em Say.” He captioned the photo: “Morning music vibes by my G Logic. Hate to see you go bro but damn you left in great fashion.” Logic himself took a screenshot of the story and posted it to his own grid, remarking, “The king has spoken.”

The co-sign will likely help Logic feel better about his decision to give up rap — although the seven-figure deal he signed with Twitch to stream video games probably also makes for a nice retirement plan.

No Pressure is out now via Def Jam Recordings and Visionary Music Group. Get it here.