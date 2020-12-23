Getty Image
Lil Baby Goes Hard In A New Verse He Wrote For Magnum Condoms

Lil Baby has had about as much market penetration as anybody in 2020, as his album My Turn rocketed to the top of the charts. He’s become a household name, and consequently, it hasn’t been hard for him to find new endorsement opportunities. For example, he recently got in bed with Magnum Condoms for a new marketing campaign, for which he penned a new verse.

In the video promoting Magnum’s large size condoms, he balls out on a minute-long verse, which includes lyrics like, “She already know how I play, just bring the Magnums / Always keep a gold one, it fits right with my fashion,” as well as other words in a similar vein.

Baby has been pumping out hits this year, as “The Bigger Picture” came in at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart, and his Pop Smoke hook-up “For The Night” was also a top-10 single. He spent the year going in and out of the studio, as he also collaborated with partners like Mulatto, Jack Harlow, and City Girls. Baby was also a member of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year, as were folks like Doja Cat, Murda Beatz, Polo G, Brent Faiyaz, Conan Gray, G Herbo, Ava Max, London On Da Track, and Saweetie.

All in all, though, there’s only one Lil Baby, which should be especially true going forward thanks to his new endorsement.

Get a load of the video above.

