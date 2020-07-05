Getty Image
Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Earns Its Fifth Week At No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ Albums Chart

Lil Baby’s streak atop the Billboard albums chart continues, with his sophomore album My Turn coming in at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week (and its fifth week overall, having initially hit the top spot when it dropped in February). Throw in the success of his “The Bigger Picture” single, and Lil Baby has had a pretty great 2020 .

For the week ending on July 2, My Turn sold 70,000 equivalent album units, meaning it’s spent more weeks at No. 1 than any album this year. It also spent the most weeks at No. 1 since Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding. On top of that, My Turn also ties Boyz II Men’s II for the most weeks at No. 1 for a Motown album in the last four decades.

As for the rest of the top 5, Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 jumps from No. 56 to its new peak of No. 2, with 43,000 units sold. The leap comes after Durk delivered the deluxe version of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby can be found at No. 3, with 40,000 units sold. Rounding out the top 5 is Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at No. 4 and The Weekend’s After Hours at No 5.

