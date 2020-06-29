In 2019, it appeared Quality Control Music rapper Lil Baby was poised to become a breakout star. This year, he fulfilled that promise by hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart the debut week of his sophomore album, My Turn. However, he’s gone further than almost anyone could have imagined, returning to the top of the chart just months later — and stayed there for the next three weeks, including this one. Billboard reports that on its chart date June 27, Lil Baby once again reigns for an impressive third week in a row — his fourth overall.

The success of My Turn was powered by a professional and long-lasting rollout that began last summer and included the singles “Out The Mud,” “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” “Heatin’ Up,” “Forever,” “Grace,” and album standout “Emotionally Scarred.” Each received a video which helped propel streams on YouTube, while appearances from top rappers like Future, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and Young Thug, as well as Baby’s fellow rising stars Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42 Dugg helped expand the album’s reach.

Lil Baby’s accomplishment is made all the more impressive by some stiff competition in the top ten. No. 2 went to Bob Dylan and Rough and Rowdy Ways, while A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Artist 2.0 locked in at the third spot. Blame It On Baby is No. 4, Hollywood’s Bleeding is No. 5, Chromatica is No. 6, Dark Lane Demo Tapes is No. 7, Teyana Taylor’s The Album is No. 8, Eternal Atake is No. 9, and Polo G’s The GOAT is No. 10.

Check out the full chart here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.