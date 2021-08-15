Lil Baby had a number of big moments in 2020 with most of them coming as a result of his sophomore album, My Turn. Another highlight during the year, however, came when the rapper released “The Bigger Picture.” The track touched on police brutality, social justice, and racism as the rapper made it clear that he understands his people’s pain despite the fame and fortune he’s attained.

More than a year after the song was release, it was the center of a conversation between the rapper and MSNBC’s Ari Melber that eventually led to Lil Baby explaining why he avoids discussing controversial topics on social media.

“I’m not into social media like that. I post on social media and interact, but I don’t really catch what’s going on or what people are saying,” the rapper said to Melber. “I don’t really wanna just speak on situations, especially when I don’t know the whole backstory [because] something I say might get misinterpreted. So, I’m quiet as far as me posting.”

“I speak through my art … I’m not posting nothing. It ain’t work like that,” Lil Baby added. “’Cause I really feel some type of way about the whole situation. So I’m not gonna be a George Floyd advocate only … It’s deeper than that with me. I know people, personally, who got killed by the police. That would be fake of me to post about [Floyd’s murder] when I ain’t even post about somebody I know who is going through [something similar].”

You can watch the full interview between Lil Baby and Ari Melber above.