Lil Dicky’s ‘Earth’ Video Features Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, And Many More

04.19.19 35 mins ago

Last month, Justin Bieber revealed that he’s taking a break from making music for a little while. Rapper-comedian Lil Dicky had other plans, though.

Dicky has assembled the most star-studded list of features I’ve ever seen in my time as a music critic or listener — and yes, that list includes Bieber. They’re joined by Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, and 24 other singers, songwriters, and celebrities. The song and video are meant to raise awareness for the environmental crisis. All the proceeds from “Earth” go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a nonprofit that supports organizations dedicated to efforts to slow climate change, increase biodiversity, and generally do good to our planet.

Despite its serious subject, the “Earth” video is lighthearted, comedic, and courting controversy — after all, this is Lil Dicky. Each of the celebrities appears as a Pixar-style animated animal in the video. Justin Bieber, a baboon, sings about how his “anus is huge.” Ariana Grande plays a zebra, who playfully sings, “No one knows what I do / But I look pretty cool / Am I white or black?” Take that for what it’s worth, it’s probably going to be a lot less offensive than his last jab at that subject.

Watch Lil Dicky’s video for “Earth” above.

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Ed Sheeran#Ariana Grande#Justin Bieber
TAGSARIANA GRANDECharlie PuthEARTHED SHEERANJustin BieberKATY PERRYLil Dickyshawn mendes
