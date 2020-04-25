Lil Durk Hand Delivers Hot Meals To Healthcare Workers In Chicago

For the past six weeks, the music industry has made a strong effort to support the healthcare workers who are sacrificing their lives to help people during the coronavirus outbreak. With his recent dance-a-thons, Diddy raised over $3 million dollars for workers and thanks to her World Health Organization and Global Citizen collaboration. Lady Gaga helped raise over $125 million for workers with the One World: Together At Home festival. Future, Jay-Z and Rihanna, Eminem, and more have also made donations towards healthcare workers and visiting hospitals in his hometown of Chicago Saturday. And now Lil Durk is doing the same.

Lil Durk is hand-delivering hot meals to frontline workers at Chicago’s Rush Hospital. The meals were prepared by workers at PHLAVS Restaurant, which is owned by Durk’s manager, Dilla. Durk and the restaurant will also help distribute an additional 100 meals to other healthcare workers Saturday evening. In a press release about the donations, Durk said:

I been living down in Atlanta, but everyone back home has been in my thoughts, especially those doing something for the community and all the neighborhood heroes. I thought about all the first responders putting their lives on the line to help out and it inspired me, so I took a jet back to Chicago to show my thanks. We partnered up with PHLAVZ and bought 100 meals to donate to the Rush University Medical Center to show love and inspire our community to be strong and help one another out through these times.

The donations come after Durk shared collaborations with G Herbo and Lil Skies last month.