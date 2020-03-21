Lil Durk And G Herbo Fight Their ‘Chiraq Demons’ On Their New Single

Last month, G Herbo shared his fourth album, PTSD, a 14-track effort that was arguably his strongest yet. He made sure to include talent from his home town of Chicago; the title track featured Chance The Rapper and Juice WRLD. Now he’s collaborated with another popular Chicago artist: Lil Durk, the two working their magic once more for their new song “Chiraq Demons.”

Durk shared the track late Friday night after teasing it over the day. Fans quickly showed their appreciation for the song, which found Durk performing his verse without autotune — a rare occurrence for the Chicago rapper. Trading verses over the combative production, the two Chicago rappers touch on the personal struggles in their life, including Durk’s recent legal troubles and Herbo’s battle with PTSD after having at least 50 of his friends pass away over his life.

Herbo and Durk last worked together on Herbo’s PTSD album, sharing the mic for “Party In Heaven.” Whether or not the song will appear on a forthcoming project by Durk, remains to be seen. Still, it’s good to see that the chemistry Durk and Herbo hold is still well intact.

You can listen to “Chiraq Dreams” in the video above.