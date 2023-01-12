Lil Gotit Downplays Rumors Of A ‘YSL Civil War’ Prompted By Gunna’s Tweet About Lil Keed

Gunna accepted a plea deal and was released from jail in mid-December, avoiding the RICO trial against Young Thug and his other fellow YSL members, but he didn’t return to social media until this week.

“N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!” Gunna wrote on Instagram. Over on Twitter, he wrote, “R.I.P. KEED ILY & IMY TWIN.”

R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN 😢🕊️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 11, 2023

Both posts, predictably, generated a lot of chatter. Gunna’s Instagram caption rubbed DJ Akademiks the wrong way, as he tweeted, “YSL having a civil war beef on instagram. Gunna came out and tried testing the water … claiming YSL the label and said Free Thugga … and everybody in ysl lookin at gunna like ‘N***a u the reason he in there’ … they all unfollowed him right after even thug sister.”

Meanwhile, Lil Gotit posted “Don’t call me twin” on his Instagram Story, prompting some fans to connect his post to Gunna’s, even though it appears Gunna was calling Keed “twin,” not Gotit.

However, as captured by No Jumper’s Instagram, Lil Gotit went live on Instagram and downplayed Akademiks’ claim of a “civil war” with YSL and disavowed “fake love” being shown to the late Lil Keed, his brother who passed away in May 2022 from “natural causes prompted by eosinophilia“:

Some are connecting Lil Gotit’s comments about Lil Keed to Gunna’s tweet about Keed, even though Gotit said in the video, “This go for anybody.”