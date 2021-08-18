It’s only been three years since Lil Nas X was catapulted into the limelight with his smash hit single “Old Town Road.” In that short time period, the musician has not only found major chart success, but he’s also pissed off religious folks, ripped his pants on live TV, and been sued by Nike for his “Satan Shoes.” Now reflecting on his career ahead of his debut album, Lil Nas X has some advice for aspiring creatives.

Lil Nas X has yet to unveil the official release date for his upcoming album, but he has confirmed it will be titled Montero, his birth name. The musician took to Twitter Wednesday to give some guidance for those looking to get a start in music. Though his fans had been endlessly pushing for his debut LP’s release, Lil Nas X said he is ultimately happy he decided to work at his own pace: “after being in the music industry for 3 years i’ll finally be dropping my first album, and i just want to say to all my creators listening ‘go at your own pace!’ never feel like you are behind. your time is for you and no one will get in the way of that.”

One of Lil Nas X’s fans replied to his tweet, apologizing for putting pressure on him. But Lil Nas X wasn’t bothered. As a former Nicki Minaj stan himself, the musician understands his fans’ impatience. He wrote, “all good, i understand u guys are eager for new music. i just really needed time to create the music i felt was true to me and that i genuinely loved.”