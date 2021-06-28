Lil Nas X has been breaking down barriers since the beginning of his career. First, he bridged genres between country and hip-hop with his introductory single, “Old Town Road,” then, he broke multiple records with how popular that tongue-in-cheek, campy song was. After that, he became even more influential by choosing to come out, and live openly in his queerness.

Tonight, he raised the stakes even higher by making out with one of his male dancers during a performance of “Montereo (Call Me By Your Name)” at the BET Awards. Calling back to that infamous kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears, it’s a much more powerful statement for a young Black, queer man to do this on national television — during Pride — than it was for those two women back then.

Since it came as such a surprise, fans and celebrities alike are reacting to the moment, uplifting and praising Nas for both his bravery and self-acceptance, condoning his choice to be himself so openly. It shouldn’t be revolutionary for him to kiss another man at an event like the BET Awards, and maybe because of his choice to be so open, one day soon it won’t be. Check out reactions below.

Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021

I’m glad Lil Nas X did that kiss at the end. So many needed to see that for different reasons. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 28, 2021

I’m looking forward to Lil Nas X making the audience uncomfortable. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/WKoZ7Nw3wK — Naiyima Severe (@_heymynameisNAY) June 28, 2021

LIL NAS X A FUCKIN KING LETS GO — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X swallowed that young brotha’s whole tongue on live TV. I love that for him. #BETAwards — April (@ReignOfApril) June 28, 2021

Me, watching Lil Nas X make-out with another black man on national TV during Pride month pic.twitter.com/TKX7AO6mAy — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X boutta make our elders hella uncomfortable and i just- #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sVq0k5Ry73 — tiny sevenn ⁷ (@erosinlovee) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X gave Britney 2003 VMAs with that kiss. Controversy queen. — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X full on made out with that man, he bold as hell fr #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sHRsXysQbi — :) (@MysticNaii) June 28, 2021

I know the straight nggas sitting in the crowd looking at Lil Nas X like #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xqVhe2p9s3 — Wave Li. (@WaveyMort) June 28, 2021

homophobic christians after seeing lil nas x performance #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/O8KCySnzpQ — jordan🥀 (@houstonxjordan) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X done kissed that man at the BET Awards AND on a Sunday… good for him. I know the homophobes are SCRAMBLING pic.twitter.com/ETcxweJ6Yc — Icy Barb❄️ (@BRANMINAJ) June 28, 2021

I hope Lil Nas X piss them OFF. PERFORM BABY!! — Crab Leg Luxury. (@ScottieBeam) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X is triggering the “I don’t eat bananas in public” crowd and I LOVE it. — #1 SUPERMAN AND LOIS FAN IN LIFE (@VanLathan) June 28, 2021