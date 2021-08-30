This morning, Drake confirmed that his album Certified Lover Boy is set for release on September 3. He did so with an attention-grabbing image, featuring a 4×4 grid of pregnant woman emojis. It appears this image may actually be the album cover, as Ebro Darden has “confirmed” is the case.

Whether or not this image ends up being the actual Certified Lover Boy art, the jokes are already rolling in. Perhaps the best of those, though, has come from Lil Nas X, who decided to parody it by jokingly (probably) revealing his Montero cover art, which looks suspiciously like Drake’s cover. In fact, it’s basically the exact same, except all the female heads have been replaced with male ones.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

What’s not a joke is Lil Nas X’s recent accolade: He’s now one of the ten most listened-to artists on Spotify with over 55.4 million monthly listeners. He shared a reaction to that news today, writing, “WOWW THIS IS HISTORY! I LOVE YALL SO MUCH! ‘MONTERO’ THE ALBUM OUT IN 18 DAYS! ITS OUR TIME!”

WOWW THIS IS HISTORY!

I LOVE YALL SO MUCH!

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT IN 18 DAYS!

ITS OUR TIME!🦋💕 https://t.co/ByH98nGzfe — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, he recently wrote of Montero, “creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”