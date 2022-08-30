Lil Nas X had a big night at the 2022 MTV VMAs this past weekend as he walked away with some awards. His evening apparently also included a chance encounter with a fan, who excitedly shared their story online.

The post, titled “Just met Lil Nas X” and shared to the r/offmychest subreddit, racked up over 9,700 upvotes before it was deleted by the user who posted it (potentially a sign that they fabricated the story and removed it after it got more attention than expected). Nas shared a Pop Crave tweet about the post and added, “this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong https://t.co/nPX3sIWvKy — NASARATI (@LilNasX) August 30, 2022

The parts about Nas being “very mean and person” and slapping a fan are clearly jokes, although it’s possible he is actually denying the story, despite the goofing around. Even if the encounter did really happen (which, again, is up in the air), the rapper may not have remembered it anyway, as he was “drunk af” at the show and only realized the next day that he won three awards.

Read the full Reddit post below.