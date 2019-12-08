Lil Nas X Reflects On How Online Hate ‘Eats’ At Him In An Emotional Social Media Post

With the death of Juice WRLD hovering over the music world, it seems both fans and stars are feeling reflective and taking stock. While some used social media to share their shock and mourn the loss of a rising star, country-trap crooner Lil Nas X took it a step further. The usually flippant star had a rare moment of vulnerability on Twitter, admitting that the online hate he usually judo-flips into hilarious content really does hurt sometimes and encouraging fans to “live in the moment.”

i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG. — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Lil Nas X has been one of Twitter’s best at playing off the sometimes toxic commentary that comes his way, even going so far as “taking over as Twitter CEO” because of his deftness at making even the most spiteful comments about him part of the joke. However, it looks like even those of us who are pretty good at this Twitter thing sometimes feel the sting of nasty remarks. Maybe Nas pointing out those negative effects can inspire us all to show a little more empathy.