Lil Nas X performed a touching tribute to his late peer Juice WRLD last night at San Francisco’s Jingle Ball concert, projecting a photo of Juice on the stage screen and leading the audience in a singalong of the Chicago crooner’s breakout hit, “Lucid Dreams.” Nas posted a video to his own Twitter account afterward, with an “RIP” caption and Juice’s signature of black heart emojis.

Juice WRLD was declared dead at the hospital Sunday after witnesses say he collapsed while walking through Chicago’s Midway Airport after a flight from California. Like Lil Nas X, Juice WRLD also turned 21 this year, just a few days before he suffered the apparently fatal seizure. The music world reacted with shock and disbelief as Juice’s peers and fans offered expressions of grief and mourning on Twitter throughout Sunday when the news broke, highlighting the significant impact his career had in the relatively short time since “Lucid Dreams” reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X himself, perhaps feeling contemplative in the wake of the unexpected news, reflected on the ups and downs of life in the spotlight, admitting that despite his jovial disposition, he truly does feel the sting of negative comments. He ended that post with a reminder to live life to the fullest.