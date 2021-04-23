Lil Nas X is not one to be content with releasing just one version of a song, especially when there’s potential success to be milked from remixes. That’s something he’s joked about with “Old Town Road” (which had a bunch of different versions) and a strategy he’s also put into practice with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” So far, he has released versions of the song subtitled “But Lil Nas X Is Silent The Entire Time,” “SATAN’S EXTENDED Version,” and “but it’s lofi and something you can study to lol.” Now he’s back with another one: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth).”

The video sees different clips of the rapper in front of colorful backgrounds arranged in a Brady Bunch grid on the screen, like what Jimmy Fallon and The Roots have done on The Tonight Show time and time and time and time and time again over the years. As for the recording itself, with all the sounds layered on top of each other, it’s actually a decent reproduction of the original song.

Watch the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth)” above.