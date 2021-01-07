Lil Nas X managed to keep his “Old Town Road” hit at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2019 for a record-breaking seventeen weeks in part thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus’ feature on the track. While he and the country music veteran worked on the song together, fans are hoping that Lil Nas X eventually collaborates with Cyrus’ famous daughter. Lil Nas X just revealed that he and Miley Cyrus were, in fact, thinking of making a song together before the pandemic threw their plans off course.

Lil Nas X recently dialed into SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to chat about his music and what he has in store for the new year. Cohen told the musician that he’d like to see a collaborative song with Cyrus after seeing the two link up at Tom Ford fashion show in early 2020. “I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year, and then the pandemic happened,” Lil Nas X replied. “So we didn’t get to like meet up or anything, but, you know, maybe it’ll happen now.”

While a song together may have been put on hold, Lil Nas X did make a brief cameo in Cyrus’ performance for Amazon’s Holiday Plays. Lil Nas X appeared in his futuristic Santa costume from his “Holiday” video telling Cyrus she needed to “Christmas up” for her set.

Hear a clip of Lil Nas X discussing his potential Cyrus collaboration above.