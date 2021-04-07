Fans have been rallying around DMX following news of his reported drug overdose and hospitalization. While many are using this time to pray for DMX’s health, Detroit rapper Sada Baby decided to make an insensitive comment about wishing death on Lil Nas X following his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

After news broke of DMX’s hospitalization, Sada Baby took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Lord we said Nas X not DMX.”

It’s giving DL, this flop is obsessed with the community 😭 pic.twitter.com/LsQc1MJrl1 — KING ˣ (@j_ubiquity) April 5, 2021

Lil Nas X responded to Sada Baby’s jab in true Lil Nas X fashion. Rather than making an argument out of it, Lil Nas X decided to troll the rapper by reminding him that the song is still No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “this is so f*cked up omg,” Lil Nas X wrote in response. “everyone stream the number 1 smash hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) out now on all platforms!”

this is so fucked up omg 😢 everyone stream the number 1 smash hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) out now on all platforms! 😔 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time Sada Baby faced backlash for some comments he made about other rappers. Back in November, the rapper found himself in hot water after he discredited female rappers who have OnlyFans pages or were previous sex workers. “Ain’t nobody takin’ you seriously as no motherf*ckin’ artist. Care ’bout none of that sh*t,” he said. “B*tch, you known for shakin’ ass, showin’ titties, f*ckin’ OnlyFans all that type of sh*t. Whatever, b*tch. Don’t nobody give a f*ck about recordin’ no motherf*ckin’ music.”

Sada Baby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.