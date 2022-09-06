Lil Nas X Wants To ‘Smash’ Roger The ‘American Dad’ Alien

Lil Nas X has a new apple of his eye (or perhaps an existing one that he now has the opportunity to publicly yearn for): Roger, the wise-cracking alien from long-running animated series American Dad.

Yesterday, a post from the perspective of Roger shared on the American Dad Twitter and Instagram accounts read, “Save a horse, ride the guy who wrote Old Town Road or however the song goes. [cowboy emoji] Who else is planning their perfect fit for #Montero? #AmericanDad.” That captioned an image of Roger holding a Lil Nas X concert ticket and admiring a poster of the shirtless rapper.

Nas shared that and wrote, “i’ve finally peaked in life. i’m tryna bring roger backstage ngl [drooling emoji].” On the Instagram post, he wrote in three separate comments, “oh my god [crying emoji] [hearts emoji],” “pleaseeeee,” and, “roger please let me smash.”

Now is a great time for American Dad to be receiving this sort of attention, as yesterday (September 5), it just returned with its first new episode since March. The show, which debuted in 2005, is one of the longest-running scripted prime time television series in US history; The latest episode is the series’ 330th.

As for the Long Live Montero Tour, that kicks off tonight (September 6), so check out the dates here.