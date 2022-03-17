Lil Nas X is back on social media and already treating the fans. In a new video, the “Industry Baby” rapper shared a snippet of a new track.

On the synth-infused track, Lil Nas X boasts about his accomplishments, rapping, “I’m doing real sh*t / Some never worried about a bill sh*t / That build a house on the hills sh*t.” He’s not worried about a thing, as he believes “the money’s gravy / It’s coming crazy.”

Lil Nas X didn’t confirm a name for the track, but the video, shared to TikTok and Twitter today, was captioned “LEAN ON MY BODY!”

The rapper also teased new music yesterday via Twitter, sharing screenshots of an audio player streaming collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and fellow gay rapper Saucy Santana, titled “Late To The Party” and “Down Souf Hoes,” respectively. He also shared a snippet of a new song sampling “Black Cat” by Janet Jackson.

who y’all think i should get on this? pic.twitter.com/8rIxxEcwrN — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022

These teases follow a three-month hiatus from social media. Upon his return, he revealed his next album is “close to finished.” Production duo Take A Daytrip seemingly confirmed the “LEAN ON MY BODY!” snippet comes from a song from Lil Nas X’s upcoming Montero follow-up.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.