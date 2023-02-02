There’s something in the Florida water. From the City Girls to Kodak Black, with a long list of others, the Sunshine State has been the stomping ground for hip-hop’s culture shifters. Rapper Lil $o$o is looking to keep that tradition alive. Despite being native to Chicago, since moving to Miami in her early childhood, she’s proudly claimed it as her musical home.

For her latest appearance on UPROXX Sessions, she puts that hometown pride on the line performing her single, “Florida Girl.” If you’re a fan of Issa Rae’s HBO Max show, Rap Sh!t starring fellow Florida rapper KaMillion, you might have heard that track.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, Lil $o$o replied, “I’m a true Florida girl, so I’m glad I got to share my experiences with people who also represent Florida like I do. Having my song on TV makes me feel like my hard work is paying off and also encourages me to work harder and become a better artist.”

Watch Lil $o$o’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Florida Girl” above. To watch her performance of “Catch A Trick,” click here.

