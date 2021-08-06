It was just a few years ago that New York native Lil Tecca saw his rise to fame seemingly happen overnight. The rapper’s breakout single “Ransom” arrived in 2019 and it immediately boosted the rapper to fame as the track peaked at No. 4 on the singles chart. He then released his debut project, We Love You Tecca that same year, a project that also peaked at No. 4 on the albums chart. Now, after dropping his official debut album, Virgo World last fall, Tecca is back in action with Gunna for their new track, “Repeat It.”

The collaboration is a boastful effort that sees both rappers promising to keep up a consistent flex as their successful lifestyles have allowed them to do just that. Led by a pair of verses from Tecca over the song’s giddy production, Gunna arrives as an anchor for the final verse that brings the track to a close.

In addition to the new songs, Lil Tecca revealed his next project, We Love You Tecca 2 would arrive at some point in the near future. The track also arrives after Gunna connected with Polo G for their recent collaboration, “Waves.”

You can listen to Lil Tecca and Gunna’s “Repeat It” in the video above.

We Love You Tecca 2 is out soon via Galatic/Republic. Pre-order it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.