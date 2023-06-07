On Tuesday, June 6, it was reported that Lil Tjay was restrained by security guards backstage at the Hot 97 Summer Jam during an altercation. A video captured the rapper being held back as he tried to fight.

Now another video is circulating social media in which the 22-year-old appears to be arrested in New York City. In the clip, he can be heard saying to police officers, “No, bro. Hell no. What’s in the car? I don’t know what’s in the car. Don’t touch me. There’s no firearm in the car.” This was all caught during his Instagram Live.

Lil Tjay has been arrested once again for having a firearm. pic.twitter.com/A049ofAopT — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 6, 2023

Though viewers assumed he was being arrested for possession of a firearm, TMZ has reported that it was for reckless endangerment while shooting his music video.

In January, Lil Tjay was detained for gun possession while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. Only a couple of weeks after that, he was arrested for missing court, according to his attorney, Dawn Florio. “Lil Tjay was not rearrested for another gun charge,” the attorney said. “He was excused from appearing in court last Friday by the arraignment Judge. Another Judge revoked his bond and put him back in jail for missing court on Friday even though he was told by the first Judge that he did not have [to] appear.”