Lil Tjay Throws A Parking Lot Party In The Jaunty ‘Oh Well’ Video

On Friday, Lil Tjay released his new album Destined 2 Win, following up his well-received debut True 2 Myself and his 2020 mixtape State Of Emergency. Over the weekend, he shared the latest video from the new project, “Oh Well,” which finds Tjay and his friends posted up at a gas station for a jaunty parking lot party. The New York native shows off his footwork over a beefy beat while Tjay reflects on his newly luxurious circumstances.

“Oh Well” arrives on the heels of singles “Run It Up,” “Born 2 Be Great,” “Headshot,” and “Calling My Phone,” the first four singles from Destined 2 Win. The album itself features 21 tracks and includes guest appearances from 6lack, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Polo G, Saweetie, Toosii, and Tyga, while running the gamut from celebratory anthems to introspective ballads.

Tweeting about the album a week before its release, Tjay explained the album’s title, writing,” I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great. Even when sh*t tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!!” A day before its release, Tjay also shared the first episode of a documentary detailing the album’s creation.

Watch Lil Tjay’s “Oh Well” video above.