Even though Lil Uzi Vert spends about half of his performance with Meek Mill on The Tonight Show lying on his back on the floor, this somehow creates more energy when the duo trades their “Blue Notes 2” verses rather than draining it away. Perhaps it’s because of the way Uzi uses his position to build anticipation for his verses, lying in wait (literally) like a big cat ready to spring on its prey before he pops up to spit his aggressive bars.

Whatever it is, it’s something perhaps only Lil Uzi Vert — someone whose weirdness the audience is well versed in by now — could pull off. Meek, meanwhile, is only proverbially laid-back, giving a relaxed, confident performance that nevertheless does not lack intensity. The effect is like a yin-and-yang universal balance that also sort of reflects the height difference between the two Philly MCs. One is a compact bundle of sizzling energy, a five-foot stick of dynamite with a two-inch fuse, while the other is placid with hidden depth like an iceberg with legs.

The dynamic duo appeared on The Tonight Show to help promote Meek’s upcoming album Expensive Pain — which, like his onetime rival Drake, drew mixed reactions for its artsy cover. Perhaps the music, led by singles like “Blue Notes 2” and “Sharing Locations,” will get more fans on his side.

Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert perform “Blue Notes 2” above.

Expensive Pain is out 10/1 via Maybach Music/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

