Lil Uzi Vert has brought back his most notable body modification and got a new one to go with it. In addition to reimplanting his notorious pink forehead diamond piercing — which is rumored to be worth $24 million — Uzi showed off his latest tattoo, which he got in an unusual spot: his tongue. The tongue tattoo plays into Uzi’s fascination with religious cults, appearing to depict an inverted cross (or the D’usse logo, I guess).

Lil Uzi Vert put the diamond back in his forehead and got a new tattoo on his tongue‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/exBwuOBnLn — RapTV (@raptvcom) July 25, 2021

Uzi blew rap fans’ minds when he first popped up with the diamond back in February, prompting a flurry of Avengers and Steven Universe jokes at his expense, while wondering how the whole thing actually worked. The jeweler responsible, Eliantte, addressed those concerns in an interview, calling the implant “as safe as any other piercing. As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

Uzi himself explained the eye-catching addition in an interview with Fat Joe, saying, “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.” He stopped wearing the gem in June without explanation but at least we know it wasn’t because he lost it.

You can check out Uzi’s latest modifications above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.