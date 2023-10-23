Here Are The Best Live Music Performances On TV From The Past Week

Throughout the past week, some of the biggest artists have taken over various television shows to deliver incredible performances. Some of those might have been missed in the day-to-day shuffle, so continue scrolling for a roundup of some of this week’s best.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Fresh off the announcement of their upcoming second joint album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, veteran punchline slingers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne stopped by 30 Rockefeller to bring a foggy performance of the album’s first single “Presha” to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Caroline Polachek Stephen Colbert and The Late Show invited avant-garde pop star Caroline Polachek to perform her new single “Dang,” which she did with a “sexy teacher” motif complete with a PowerPoint presentation full of charts and graphs of odd and silly graphics that even included the Pro Tools waveform of the song with an arrow pointing “You Are Here.”

Chelsea Cutler Chelsea Cutler’s new single “Your Bones” is taking over TikTok and millennial/zoomer wedding playlists, and we’re happy to report the lovely song played just prettily live on Jimmy Kimmel with a pair of violinists, a piano, and drummer backing the singer, who Uproxx’s own Megan Armstrong interviewed about her new album Stellaria earlier this month. Daniel Caesar Daniel Caesar is back despite some missteps, proving that talent trumps controversy when the talent is this strong. His stripped-down performance of “Always” from new album Never Enough lit up the Late Show With Stephen Colbert stage after his sold-out Madison Square Garden show.

Feist The Tonight Show stage proved the perfect setting for an intimate performance of Feist’s mellow new song “Hiding Out In The Open.” Keeping things simple Feist went with a cozy band setup and a trippy mirror effect in the background. Lil Yachty I don’t know about y’all, but I’m really feeling Yachty’s whole Tame Impala cosplay era. Rather than being a snot-nosed hipster about the whole thing, I’ve been digging the vibes and performances, like this one of “We Saw The Sun” from Jimmy Kimmel Live! They’re certainly the part of his Field Trip Tour I’m looking forward to the most.