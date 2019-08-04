Getty Image

Lil Nas X‘s breakout song “Old Town Road” just broke the record for longest-running number one single in history. Countless remixes have been made of the song with musicians from Billy Ray Cyrus to Mason Ramsey and Young Thug. Lil Wayne is the most recent rapper to make his own version of the song.

Though Weezy’s remix was leaked earlier this week, the rapper embraced the early release and performed the song in full during his set at Lollapalooza. Lil Wayne replaces Mason Ramsey’s verse in his version of the remix and raps alongside Young Thug. Watch fan-captured footage of the “Old Town Road” remix below.