Lil Yachty tightened up his raps and artistry to kick off 2020 and it earned him an impressive run that’s continued through today. From the release of his Lil Boat 3 project and its deluxe reissue to the arrival of his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, the Atlantan rapper has been firing on all cylinders as of late. Yachty continues his streak of releases, but not without switching things up a bit. For his latest single, “Love Music,” the rapper ditches the hard-hitting raps and confident bars for a pensive effort that finds him focused on love and looking within for the feelings that reside in his heart.

The rapper’s new single comes after he dropped the Michigan Boy Boa mixtape back in April. The project was created to spotlight rappers from Michigan’s Detroit and Flint areas which include Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, YN Jay, Babyface Ray, Louie Ray, and Icewear Vezzo who all appeared throughout the project’s 14 songs. He later teamed up with Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung OG in a greyscale video for “Plastic.”

Elsewhere, Yachty is set to appear in the second season of Lil Dicky’s FX show, Dave, which kicked off earlier this month. He and Bhad Bhabie also invested in the new dating app, Lox Club, that was created for Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards.”

You can listen to “Love Music” in the video above.

