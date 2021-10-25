During the run-up to the release of her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz released the poignant single, “I Love You, Hate You,” addressing her conflicted feelings about her father. Now, she’s released an equally poignant video for the song, depicting visually the narrative of the growing distance between herself and her dad.

Simz’s album rollout also included videos for “Introvert,” “Woman,” and “Point And Kill” with Obongjayar, and recently announced her 2022 North American tour. You can see the dates for that below.

Aside from releasing the above-mentioned videos, Simz also raised her profile in a few other interesting ways. In August, she made her US television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Woman” and gave a cozy Tiny Desk Concert performance. Most recently, she remixed her 2019 song “Venom” for the Sony/Marvel film of the same name.

05/01/2022 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/02/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/05/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

05/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

05/17/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/21/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

05/23/2022 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/25/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Watch Little Simz’s “I Love You, I Hate You” video above.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out now via Age 101. Listen to it here.