Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 22.

Monday, April 22

Bad Bunny @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Reggaeton Trap King Bad Bunny is known for his 2017 breakout hit “Soy Peor.” More recently the Puerto Rican rap star has been taking over radio waves with his smash single “Mia” featuring Drake and can also be heard on Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy hit “I Like It.” His debut studio album X 100pre dropped on Christmas Eve and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

Wednesday, April 24

Leikeli47 @ The Roxy [Sold Out]

Masked Brooklyn rhymer Leikeli47 released her energetic sophomore album Acrylic in November and its standout track “Girl Blunt” was featured on HBO’s third season of Insecure. Acrylic is the second installment to the “F*ck The Summer Up” rapper’s Beauty Series trilogy. The first installment was 2017’s Wash & Set.

Lil Pump @ House of Blues [Tickets]

Lil Pump delivered his second studio album Harverd Dropout in February with a handful of hits including “I Love It” featuring Kanye West and “Esskeetit.” The 18-year-old Miami hitmaker exploded into popularity in 2017 with the success of his track “Gucci Gang.”

Earl Sweatshirt @ The Novo [Tickets]

After three years void of new music, Earl Sweatshirt gifted fans with Some Rap Songs — a quick, jazzy set of tracks that hit at No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Billboard chart. The Grammy-nominated rapper released an eight-minute short film titled Nowhere, Nobody in January as a way to announce his supporting tour.